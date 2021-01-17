Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo this morning. Picture: File
A man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo this morning. Picture: File
News

BREAKING: Man airlifted after motorcycle crash at Glen Echo

Kristen Camp
17th Jan 2021 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A male patient of an unknown age has been taken the to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo.

The man sustained a back injury from the incident that occurred at 8:48am this morning on Glen Echo Rd.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, he was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight team.

This comes after one person was taken to Gympie Hospital after they were bitten by a snake last night at a property near Glenwood.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Premium Content Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Health Queensland’s anti-vaxxer hotspots will become the centre of a large-scale COVID-19 jab campaign. FIND OUT WHAT AREAS.

        Severe storm warning puts Gympie on alert

        Premium Content Severe storm warning puts Gympie on alert

        News Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones could lash the region...

        Kenilworth motorbike crash puts one in hospital

        Premium Content Kenilworth motorbike crash puts one in hospital

        News Paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Kenilworth Brooloo Rd just after 2pm.

        29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        Premium Content 29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        News Laminex, Bambling Property and Nestle Gympie are among those looking for new...