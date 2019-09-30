BREAKING: Man accused of killing Gympie father faces court

VICTIM: Bells Bridge father-of-five Tylor Bell was fatally stabbed on Father's Day at the intersection of the Gympie Highway and Monkland St.

VICTIM: Bells Bridge father-of-five Tylor Bell was fatally stabbed on Father's Day at the intersection of the Gympie Highway and Monkland St. Contributed

THE man accused of stabbing a father-of-five to death at a Gympie intersection on Father's Day has been charged with murder.

Alex Robert Smith, 26, of Gympie appeared via videolink at Gympie Magistrates Court today where the initial charge of unlawfully doing grievous bodily harm was withdrawn and instead replaced with murder.

Mr Smith is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after a brutal daylight stabbing at the intersection of the Gympie Highway and Monkland St at about 2.45pm on September 1.

TRAGIC LOSS: Tylor Bell (pictured with partner Jess Hannaford and children Seth, Deacon, Ty, Zaiden and Lilas - not in order) was the victim of a horrific stabbing in Gympie on Father's Day. Contributed

He is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

Mr Bell died from his injuries in Prince Charles Hospital on Sunday September 8.

Mr Smith was remanded to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court via videolink on December 16 for a committal mention.