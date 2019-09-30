BREAKING: Man accused of killing Gympie father faces court
THE man accused of stabbing a father-of-five to death at a Gympie intersection on Father's Day has been charged with murder.
Alex Robert Smith, 26, of Gympie appeared via videolink at Gympie Magistrates Court today where the initial charge of unlawfully doing grievous bodily harm was withdrawn and instead replaced with murder.
Mr Smith is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after a brutal daylight stabbing at the intersection of the Gympie Highway and Monkland St at about 2.45pm on September 1.
He is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place.
Mr Bell died from his injuries in Prince Charles Hospital on Sunday September 8.
Mr Smith was remanded to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court via videolink on December 16 for a committal mention.