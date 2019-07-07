Menu
SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews rushed to a serious crash near Gympie where a car reportedly crashed into a tree. A 46-year-old man has a head injury and will be flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Troy Jegers
News

BREAKING: Man, 46, 'critical' in horror crash near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Jul 2019 8:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash north of Gympie.

A man and a woman managed to escape out of their car after it reportedly crashed into a tree on Cherry Tree Road, Kanigan just before 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter has landed near the Glenwood petrol station.

The man, 46, is in a neck brace and is being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The man is believed to have a serious head injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The woman in her 40s suffered seat belt lacerations but is considered to be "minor.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man has "life threatening injuries.”

The Forensic Crash Unit are now on scene.

