BREAKING: Man, 46, 'critical' in horror crash near Gympie
EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash north of Gympie.
A man and a woman managed to escape out of their car after it reportedly crashed into a tree on Cherry Tree Road, Kanigan just before 6.40pm.
A rescue helicopter has landed near the Glenwood petrol station.
The man, 46, is in a neck brace and is being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
The man is believed to have a serious head injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
The woman in her 40s suffered seat belt lacerations but is considered to be "minor.”
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man has "life threatening injuries.”
The Forensic Crash Unit are now on scene.