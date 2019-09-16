BREAKING: Major search underway for missing Gympie man

Police have set up a Forward Command Post at a property at The Dawn to coordinate the large-scale search for missing man Reginald McMullen.

A LARGE-SCALE search is under way for a 75-year-old man who went missing from The Dawn, south of Gympie, late last night

Reginald McMullen (pictured) was last seen at 10.30pm last night at his Witham Rd property, Gympie police seregent Gregg Davey said.

A search, that started last night, was intensified this morning, he said, with police officers and SES volunteers scouring the 100 acre property - a macadamia farm that is believed to back onto the Mary River.

Officers are searching on foot and motorbike, Sgt Davey said, while air assistance from Rescue 511 had been called in.

He said the family held serious concerned about the 75-year-old who suffers from a medical condition and may become easily confused.

MISSING: Reginald McMullen is missing from a property at The Dawn. Contributed

"We're concerned in relation to his whereabouts - it's unusual that he has left under these circumstances,” Sgt Davey said.

"We believe he's on foot.

"We are sending troops checking neighbouring properties - as the day goes on we will extend ground force in that area,” Sgt Davey said.

Lifeflight on standby at a property at The Dawn where a large-scale search is underway for missing man Reginald McMullen. Philippe Coquerand

Mr McMullen is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall, has a slim build with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue checked shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to urgently contact police.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901803791