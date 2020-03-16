Menu
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
BREAKING: Major land, air search for Gympie murder suspect

Frances Klein
frances.klein@gympietimes.com
16th Mar 2020 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:47 PM
AN INTENSE air and land search is underway in Gympie for the lead suspect of the execution-style murder that reportedly took place on a property in Amamoor on Thursday night.

 

Police are this morning stationed on the ground around areas of Monkland including Smith St and Noosa Rd, while Polair has arrived in the area.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

A police dog squad is searching nearby bushland.

Police divers have also reportedly been searching the property on Frayne Rd where the murder occurred on Thursday night.

 

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property, where someone was allegedly murdered on Thursday.
Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property, where someone was allegedly murdered on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot in the head and was driven to the Gympie Hospital about 8pm.

He died the following day.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

