BREAKING: Major Gympie sporting team could disappear

Gladiator fans could be disappointed depending on the decision. John Walton

THIS season could be the Gympie Gladiators final, depending on which zone Football Gympie joins.

Football Gympie president Joel Albion said the change to the new system needed to happen.

"Football Queensland wanted us to change two-three years ago but now the time has come and we have to make a decision,” he said.

"We can either remain with Wide Bay or change to the Sunshine Coast zone.

Joel Albion. Patrick Woods

"The Gladiators play in the Sunshine Coast competition and if we change to Wide Bay the Gladiators would fold.

"We could not have a Gympie premier team because of how far it is to travel. In the past, we had a team going as far as Bundaberg but only seven players would travel.”

Gympie's four football clubs - Diggers, Columbia, Lions and Golden City - will decide the fate of the Gladiators and the Gympie competitions next month.

Albion said the clubs would be the only voters unless there was a draw but either way the decision reached would be final.

"If there is a tie, Football Gympie will vote but if the clubs reach a decision, then that will be it,” he said.

"We won't be able to change from Wide Bay to the Sunshine Coast or vice-versa.”

No matter which zone Gympie joins, some juniors will need to travel.

"The under-5s to 12s will remain playing in Gympie but the under-13s and higher will need to travel,” Albion said.

Jaydon Davey. Leeroy Todd

"If we join the Sunshine Coast we travel as far as Beerwah but if we join Wide Bay we travel as far as Bundaberg.

"Regardless of whether we have or have not been sustainable, this change had to happen.”

Football Gympie has been holding meetings with the four clubs and this Thursday will be the Diggers turn.

"We might decide to hold another meeting for the public after the Diggers and then hold a date when the vote has to be,” Albion said.

Dion Egden. Leeroy Todd

"This new system will mean the administrator level at Gympie will cease to exist. Beside having people to make the lines of the field and run the canteen, there will be no president or treasurer because the zone makes those decision.

"The members have some hard thinking to do. Not everyone is going to agree and we understand that, we have been holding these meetings so everyone is informed.

"The door is always open to anyone who might want to come and have a talk to us.”

If anyone has further questions they can contact Football Gympie on 5482 1801.

