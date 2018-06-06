BREAKING: Mail centre evacuated in gas emergency

GAS EMERGENCY: Up to 30 postal workers were evacuated from Gympie's Australia Post distribution centre on Wednesday morning as a gas leak was suspected.

UP TO 30 Australia Post workers have been evacuated from the mail distribution centre in Bonnick Rd, amid fears of a gas leak explosion.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers are on the scene attempting to find the source of a reported strong smell of gas.

A spokesman said QFES reported a strong smell of gas, possibly from a leak, about 7.13am.

An officer on the scene said work was still underway as fire crews attempt to find and fix the leak.

It is believed more than 25 and possibly 30 workers have been evacuated from the building until the area can be made safe.