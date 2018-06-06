Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAS EMERGENCY: Up to 30 postal workers were evacuated from Gympie's Australia Post distribution centre on Wednesday morning as a gas leak was suspected.
GAS EMERGENCY: Up to 30 postal workers were evacuated from Gympie's Australia Post distribution centre on Wednesday morning as a gas leak was suspected. Frances Klein
News

BREAKING: Mail centre evacuated in gas emergency

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Jun 2018 9:08 AM

UP TO 30 Australia Post workers have been evacuated from the mail distribution centre in Bonnick Rd, amid fears of a gas leak explosion.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers are on the scene attempting to find the source of a reported strong smell of gas.

MORE FROM AROUND GYMPIE THIS MORNING:

BREAKING: Serious crash and burn in Chapple Street

BREAKING: Another crash adds to drama on Gympie roads

A spokesman said QFES reported a strong smell of gas, possibly from a leak, about 7.13am.

An officer on the scene said work was still underway as fire crews attempt to find and fix the leak.

It is believed more than 25 and possibly 30 workers have been evacuated from the building until the area can be made safe.

Up to 30 workers were evacuated from Gympie's Australia Post distribution centre on Wednesday morning as a gas leak was suspected.
Up to 30 workers were evacuated from Gympie's Australia Post distribution centre on Wednesday morning as a gas leak was suspected. Frances Klein
gas leak gympie emergency mail workers queensland fire and emergency serice
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Cement truck crushes front of car

    BREAKING: Cement truck crushes front of car

    News The latest crash adds to a morning of drama on Gympie roads today.

    • 6th Jun 2018 9:29 AM
    Save Our Schoolkids: Govt to partner on swim safety

    Save Our Schoolkids: Govt to partner on swim safety

    News Govt vows to ensure 100% of schools offer swim lessons

    • 6th Jun 2018 9:26 AM
    BREAKING: Serious crash and burn in Chapple Street

    BREAKING: Serious crash and burn in Chapple Street

    News A male driver is being treated at the scene of fiery Gympie crash

    • 6th Jun 2018 8:07 AM
    Toddler serious after kicked in head by horse

    premium_icon Toddler serious after kicked in head by horse

    News Little's boy's condition deteriorated enroute to Gympie Hospital

    Local Partners