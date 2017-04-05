BREAKING: Lucky escape for mum and baby after collision

NEAR MISS: A mum and her four-month-old baby have been taken to hospital after an apparent hit and run on Jane St.

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman and her four-month old baby have been taken to Gympie Hospital following an apparent hit and run incident on Jane St this afternoon.

It's believed a driver went ran through a stop sign and collided with the vehicle, with the mother receiving minor injuries to her shoulder

At this stage, it's believed the baby hasn't sustained any injuries in the incident.

Police know the driver of the other vehicle, and have intercepted the vehicle.

Both the mother and her baby are believed to be in a stable condition.