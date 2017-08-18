BREAKING: Large police operation unravels suspected drug lab

Curra Drug Bust: Neighbour speaks out: Samantha Pringle is a neighbour of the property that was raided by police earlier today.

A SUSPECTED drug laboratory has been discovered in the north of the Gympie region this morning in what The Gympie Times believes is part of a large-scale targeted police raid.

Crews from Queensland Fire Emergency Scientific and the Queensland police Criminal Investigation Unit are processing the scene in Curra surrounding a single-level house set about 100m back from a public street.

The investigation is concentrating on three cream-coloured demountables located behind the house on a sloping ditch-like of the property, hidden by trees.

Nearby shipping containers, as well as one further back on the property, are also being investigated.

It is not clear if the residents of the home are at the premises.

Emergency crews are not allowing access to a large area surrounding the property, which is populated by neighbouring houses.

