The Mackay Street, Lakes Creek home where police allege a man was attacked with a chair on Thursday, 28 January, 2021.
Crime

BREAKING: Lakes Creek alleged assault victim dies

Melanie Plane
31st Jan 2021 10:06 AM
The victim of an alleged assault in Mackay Street, Lakes Creek on January 28 has tragically died in hospital.

Queensland Police on Sunday morning confirmed the 32-year-old Lakes Creek man, who was on life support in a critical condition with severe head injuries, died on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege that shortly before 10pm on January 28, two men known to each other became involved in an altercation at the Mackay Street house.

It will be alleged one of the men used a wooden chair handle to hit the other man in the head causing significant injuries.

Lakes Creek man Hamid Hussein, 35, was charged on January 29 with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

His matter was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday afternoon where he made no bid for bail.

Investigations into the man's death are ongoing.

