BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

27th Apr 2017 6:33 AM

THIS year's Gympie Music Muster line-up is the quintessential Australian music experience, featuring 100% homegrown Aussie talent.

Headlining the dynamic all-Australian line-up of this year's festival is two-time ARIA Award winner, multi-platinum selling artist and one of our most successful female vocalists, Jessica Mauboy.

"I have always dreamed of playing The Muster," said Jessica.

"This is an honour and a thrill and I am going bring my best country A game."

Now in its 36th year, the Gympie region's iconic music event is one of Australia's largest charity festivals, and this year's line-up is not to be missed.

Held in the Amamoor Creek State Forest, it is the perfect way to kick back and enjoy some of the country's best talent.

Event organisers revealed the major marquee artists who will perform at this year's Muster, across four massive days from Thursday, August 24, to Sunday, August 27:

  • Jessica Mauboy
  • Adam Brand
  • Busby Marou
  • Graeme Connors
  • Amber Lawrence
  • Travis Collins
  • Sunny Cowgirls

 

Also appearing over the course of the event will be Catherine Britt, Fanny Lumsden, Troy Kemp, Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt, Dean Ray, Adam Eckersley Band, Reece Mastin, Davidson Brothers, Kirsty Lee Akers, Hillbilly Goats, Bondi Cigars, Anne Kirkpatrick, Bushwackers, Mason Rack, Chad Morgan, Missy Lancaster, Travellin' Still and the Songs of Slim Dusty With Pete Denahy & the Travelling Country Band plus many more still to be announced.

Gympie Music Muster program director Jeff Chandler said the 2017 Muster program will feature hundreds of performances across five stages, covering a range of genres including country, bluegrass, folk, blues and rockabilly.

"Headliner Jessica Mauboy is an artist for all Australians. She is one hell of a singer with an incredibly diverse repertoire," Mr Chandler said.

Jessica Mauboy on stage.
Jessica Mauboy on stage. Levi Murray

"While she's known for delivering a mix of R&B, dance, pop and power ballads, she also won the first Telstra Road to Tamworth competition, and can belt out a country song alongside some of the best.

"I saw her recently in concert and she puts her heart and soul into her shows, and has a dedicated country segment in her set. She has a real connection with her audience, and will put on a performance worthy of our Muster crowd."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!