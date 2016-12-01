SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

UDPATE 2pm: THE Department of Education has released a list of schools who have received threats today and, as a result, has police attend with some going into lockdown.

The list at 1pm:

Far North Queensland

Cairns West State School

North Queensland

Currajong State School (Townsville)

North Coast

Walkervale State School (Bundaberg)

Central Queensland

Mackay West State School

Berserker Street State School (Rockhampton)

Metropolitan

Bulimba State School

Leichhardt State School (Ipswich)

Silkstone State School (Ipswich)

South East

Biggera Waters State School

Coomera State School

Palm Beach State School

Mabel Park State School

Berserker State School Principal Rebecca Hack has sent a letter to parents letting them know of the situation.

It reads:

Today our school received a threatening phone call. We immediately contacted police and locked down the school to ensure the safety of children, staff and visitors.

We have been notified that there have been a number of threatening phone calls received by schools in Queensland, other states and New Zealand today.

Police attended the school and do not believe there is any immediate threat to the school, however they remained in the area, doing additional patrols as a precaution.

The safety and wellbeing of students and staff is paramount and the school enacted its emergency response plan and responded to this threat in line with established and practiced procedures.

I wish to reassure parents that all students are safe and the school will continue to keep you informed if there are any developments. Please continue to monitor the school's Facebook page for information.

The Department of Education and Training (DET) are working closely with Queensland Police to ensure the safety of all students and staff. We will keep you informed if there are any developments.

UPDATE 12.30PM: Police have cleared two Ipswich schools after they went into lockdown earlier this morning.

Silkstone State School and Leichhardt State School have resumed to normal activities.

Silkstone was cleared of any threat shortly after 11.40am and Leichhardt shortly after 12.20pm.

UPDATE: Leichhardt State School has also gone into lockdown after receiving a similar call in what police believe to be a series of hoax calls.

Eight Queensland schools have been affected in Cairns, Townsville, Bundaberg, Mackay, Rockhampton and two schools on the Gold Coast.

In each case an electronic voice has made the threat.

The Herald Sun is reporting multiple schools across Victoria have received similar calls and schools across New Zealand have also been evacuated this morning.

Queensland Police will sweep all the affected schools to ensure there is no threat to the students' and teachers' safety.

EARLIER: Students at Silkstone State School have gone into lockdown inside the gym.

Police rushed to the primary school on Molloy St after being notified a threat had been made around 10.30am.

Five police units are sweeping the school grounds.

So far there have been no suspicious people or objects found.

Police did not confirm the nature of the threat, other than to say it wasn't a bomb threat and did not target any specific person.

The threat is suspected to be hoax.

The call came in as the school's annual awards event was coming to an end.

