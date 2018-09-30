BREAKING: Inskip rescue of swamped boat

The coastguard and QAS were called to assist a boat in trouble on Sunday afternoon.

The coastguard and QAS were called to assist a boat in trouble on Sunday afternoon.

A MAJOR incident occurred off Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach this afternoon when occupants of a boat requested assistance from the Coastguard.

Three people were towed to the beach near Bullock Point after the 5m centre console vessel was swamped by a wave and started taking on water.

One of the occupants reported inhaling some salt water during the incident which occured just after 1pm, so the Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene to assess the patients and observe them.

The Coastguard remains on the scene while the patients are under observation.

This was the second call out for the Coastguard today - the first occurring when a 4m tinny had to be towed back to shore, suffering from mechanical failure at Carlo Lee.

Another report has come in of an unmanned boat drifting into other moored vessels at Norman Point in Tin Can Bay.

Coastguard spokesman Phil Feldman said the holidays have proven to be a busy time for the coastguard, which is made up of mostly volunteers.

"We had two call-outs yesterday and another three today,” he said.

He urged those planning to head out on the water to be prepared by checking the weather forecast, have enough fuel and provisions, and make sure they log their trip with either the coastguard, or tell someone where they will be going and when they will return.