Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
BREAKING: Inskip crash keeps emergency services busy

JOSH PRESTON
by
5th Aug 2018 4:02 PM

BREAKING 3:45pm

A SINGLE vehicle crash at Inskip Point has kept emergency service crews busy this afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of a car crashing into a tree on Inskip Point Road at 3:41pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there had been no entrapments as a result of the crash, but there were reports of a 7-year-old occupant sustaining minor seatbelt injuries.

The spokeswoman could not confirm any further details as Ambulance crews were still en route.

More to come.

