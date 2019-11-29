Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully announce an inquiry for Paradise Dam. Photo: Mike Knott.
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully announce an inquiry for Paradise Dam. Photo: Mike Knott.
News

Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government has announced there will be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam's construction.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the issue with the dam had to do with faulty bonding between each layer of roller compacted concrete.

In Bundaberg this morning, Dr Lynham said that a former Supreme Court judge, John Byrne, will be leading the inquiry.

The inquiry will take public submissions.

Dr Lynham said the inquiry's terms of references have yet to be determined.

"The government has been listening to the Bundaberg community," Dr Lynham said.

"We know they have questions, as we have questions."

The issues with the dam would be revealed publicly through the publication of the technical report, which had been sought by LNP politicians as well as by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Dam owner Sunwater would publish the report today.

More to come

inquiry paradise dam
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        premium_icon Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        News The parents of an experienced spear fisherman who vanished off the Queensland coast say there is some comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved most.

        • 29th Nov 2019 12:22 PM
        The most disgusting Gympie crimes exposed this week

        The most disgusting Gympie crimes exposed this week

        News From a child sex freak, to terrifying, meth-fuelled rampages, a tragic cold case...

        • 29th Nov 2019 11:56 AM
        67yo woman caught up in Gympie region drug bust

        premium_icon 67yo woman caught up in Gympie region drug bust

        News Police converged on a number of properties in the Gympie region.

        Gympie’s infamous ‘crack track’ must be shut down

        premium_icon Gympie’s infamous ‘crack track’ must be shut down

        News The fact these flatsare just up the road from a primary school is cause for even...

        • 29th Nov 2019 11:45 AM