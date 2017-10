Emergency crews are heading to the scene at Curra.

BREAKING: A man is believed to have 'moderate' injuries after falling from his motorcycle at a private property at Curra this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Media report the 35-year-old man was attempting a jump on the vehicle when he fell at the property on Bradys Rd.

It's believed at this stage a helicopter rescue is being considered due to the inaccessibility of the land.

More details as they emerge.