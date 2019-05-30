Menu
An infant has died after an accident at an Edward St address in Chinchilla.
An infant has died after an accident at an Edward St address in Chinchilla.
Infant killed after being hit by car in Chinchilla

Brooke Duncan
30th May 2019 12:22 PM
AN INFANT has died in a tragic accident along Edward St in Chinchilla this morning.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene just before 11am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on a Channel 7 livestream that a potentially fatal accident had occurred in Chinchilla this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one person has been transported to Chinchilla Hospital for emotional distress.

It has been a horror week for road accidents in Queensland in the lead up to Fatality Free Friday.

Seven people were killed in three separate crashes within a 140km radius of Chinchilla this week.

The Chinchilla tragedy this morning marks the eighth death in the region in five days.

accident chinchilla death infant

