BREAKING: Infamous highway turnoff snags more cars

Accident Bruce Highway: Three vehicle accident on the Bruce highway Kybong.

AT LEAST three cars are involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Kybong at the infamous Gympie Airport turnoff on the corner of Lobwein Rd.

The crash involved a four-wheel-drive Jeep, an Isuzu dual cab utility and a small University of the Sunshine Coast signed car.

Paramedics are at the scene where they are treating two people for injuries.

One woman is about to be transported to hospital and another person appears to have a leg injury.

The highway is open in both directions.

The turnoff has been the scene of accidents before.