ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday.
Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

Katie Hall
by
2nd Jul 2019 10:51 AM
THE Bundaberg man charged with the 1976 cold case murder of Bowen resident Rex Kable Keen has fronted court.

Benjamin Jansen, 69, today appeared in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 43 years after his alleged crime.

He was arrested by Brisbane homicide detectives yesterday.

Underneath his green watchhouse issue jumper, Jansen wore the blue Hawaiian-style shirt he was arrested in yesterday afternoon.

He made no application for bail.

Jansen's charges included one count of murder and one count of stealing.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Jansen be remanded in custody until August 22.

Jansen will next appear in court via videolink.

