An aerial shot of Keefton Road coming off the Bruce Highway adjacent to the Gold Nugget service station, and the bushland where the human remains were found.
News

BREAKING: Human remains found on Gympie outskirts

Shelley Strachan
22nd Oct 2020 9:54 AM
GYMPIE police are investigating the discovery of human remains in bushland on the southern outskirts of the city, near where preliminary work is already underway in the constructoin of the Gympie Bypass.

Police have today confirmed bones from a human skeleton were discovered 11 days ago.

They did not confirm nor deny that a second skeleton was found in the vicinity of these most recent remains about two years ago.

They did dismiss a report that the most recent remains were discovered when a sock found on the ground was revealed to contain human foot bones.

The Gold Nugget service station and Keefton Road where it has been reported the remains of two different people have been found in recent weeks.
"Investigations are continuing after a member of the public located human remains in bushland off Keefton Road at Kybong around 2.30pm on October 11," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said today.

Keefton Road is surrounded by bushland, and it is in this bushland near where the new Gympie Bypass is being constructed that the human remains were found.
"An investigation has commenced to establish the identity of the remains which are believed to be one person and have been there for some time," they said.

"At this early stage of the investigation, the cause of death is unknown with the bones being scientifically examined and cross referenced to establish if they relate to anyone reported missing in the local area.

Keefton Road is surrounded by bushland, and it is in this bushland near where the new Gympie Bypass is being constructed that the human remains were found.
"Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers."

