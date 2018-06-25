BREAKING: Human remains discovered in Gympie

Menu
BREAKING: Human remains have been discovered in Gympie.
Philippe Coquerand
25th Jun 2018 5:10 PM
A BADLY decomposed body was discovered in Gympie today.

Forensic investigators were called to the region this morning after a Gympie Regional council worker discovered the "skeletal remains" near Inglewood Hill on the southern side of the city.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said an investigation is underway.

"There has been some human remains discovered early this morning," the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage it's just skeletal."

More information as it comes to hand.

