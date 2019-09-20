Menu
Mandy Watt hoses down a house to protect it from an approaching bush fire at Imbil.
Mandy Watt hoses down a house to protect it from an approaching bush fire at Imbil. Contributed
BREAKING: House under threat from bushfire in Mary Valley

scott kovacevic
by
20th Sep 2019 11:27 AM
FIREFIGHTERS are battling to contain a blaze which is burning close to a house at Imbil at Ballard Rd.

Residents and fireys have been dampening down the property with the fire burning in a nearby paddock less than 50m away.

Witnesses say the fire is "eight feet high" in some places.

 

Bushfiree at Imbil.
Bushfiree at Imbil. Contributed

Two vehicles are on the scene and five more on the way.

A QFES spokesman said the fire, which broke out just after 10.30am, is posing no threat to properties at this time but smoke is affecting the area.

