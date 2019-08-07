Menu
SAD LOSS: Two horses which managed to get loose have died in a collision with a vehicle at Ironpot this evening.
BREAKING: Horses dead in Rocky-Yeppoon Rd crash

Leighton Smith
by
7th Aug 2019 7:40 PM
AFTER escaping their paddock, two roaming horses have collided with a car on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd this evening.

The incident, which occurred in the westbound (Rockhampton) direction, approximately 1km after the Artillery Rd intersection at Iron Pot, was reported around 6.50pm.

Early reports suggested a horse was badly hurt by the collision and ran away but follow up police investigations discovered the bodies of "two big bay thoroughbreds” lying off the side of the road.

CRASH SITE: A detour is in place after a crash involving two horses and a vehicle on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.
These horses were understood to have been spotted earlier in the evening by a motorist and reported to police.

A police officer was instructed to put police tape on the animals to prevent continued reports of animal sightings until the bodies could be recovered by Council in the morning.

The vehicle was "smoking” after the crash and two passengers suffering minor abrasions were transported to Yeppoon Hospital for treatment.

Police are diverting traffic down a side road to avoid the crash scene.

