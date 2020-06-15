UPDATE: Highway closed, Man airlifted after car rollover

UPDATE 7.50AM:

A man in his mid 60s has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Gunalda.

He is being treated for arm and potential spinal injuries.

The man is in a stable condition.

The Bruce Highway remains closed in both directions and Police are expecting long delays.

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway is closed after a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

Emergency services were called the the scene at Gunalda at 6.17am.

One patient is currently being treated on scene.

Police are warning motorist to expect delays.