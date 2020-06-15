Menu
UPDATE: Highway closed, Man airlifted after car rollover

Jessica Cook
by
15th Jun 2020 7:31 AM
UPDATE 7.50AM: 

A man in his mid 60s has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a  single-vehicle rollover at Gunalda. 

He is being treated for arm and potential spinal injuries. 

The man is in a stable condition.

The Bruce Highway remains closed in both directions and Police are expecting long delays.

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway is closed after a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

Emergency services were called the the scene at Gunalda at 6.17am.

One patient is currently being treated on scene.

Police are warning motorist to expect delays.

breaking bruce highway crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

