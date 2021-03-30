Menu
Traffic congestion outside the Hervey Bay fever clinic
BREAKING: Hervey Bay linked to Covid case

Jessica Grewal
30th Mar 2021 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM
At least one test carried out in Hervey Bay in recent days has returned a positive result and is under investigation, the Chronicle understands.

This is after a mammoth testing operation across the state saw 14,589 samples taken and only eight new cases linked to two clusters.

There are now 78 confirmed cases in Queensland hospitals however, it's unclear whether any of those are actually being treated on the Fraser Coast.

The Chronicle understands that while the positive test was taken at Hervey Bay, the person had moved on from the area and is being treated at Bundaberg hospital.

The Chronicle has asked Queensland Health for clarification including a list of any potential contact tracing sites of concern and is awaiting a response.

Queensland Health Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday that Hervey Bay, Toowoomba, Gladstone, the Gold Coast and Byron Bay in NSW remained at risk of outbreaks because of people travelling.

On Monday there was heavy traffic at the St Stephen's Hospital fever clinic and drivers are again today being asked to avoid the area where possible.

The fever clinic is open until 4.30pm.

More to come.

