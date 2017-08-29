UPDATE: Toddler amongst injured in Glenwood crash

UPDATE 9.41am: FOUR people, including two small children, have been injured in a vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy at Glenwood this morning.

It's believed one boy received minor injuries and a toddler, a girl, received a small laceration.

One woman, in her 60s received injuries to her chest and neck while another in her 30s also had minor injuries.

A call for a helicopter rescue was called off, with all patients being taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital.

EARLIER: Five people, including two small children, have been involved in what appears to be a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy at Glenwood this morning.

It's believed a vehicle has rolled down a steep embankment by the side of the highway, with a helicopter being dispatched to the scene.

It's believed three adults, one child and one baby have been involved in the crash, with a woman in her 60s currently being treated for chest and neck pain.

There are also unconfirmed reports passengers may still be in the vehicle.

Updates to follow as information becomes available.