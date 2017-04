A rescue helicopter has been called after what is believed to be a serious motorcycle accident at Imbil.

UPDATE: 5.30pm

ONE patient has been airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon after a motorcycle accident on an Imbil property.

It's believed the patient is currently in a stable condition.

EARLIER: An emergency helicopter has been dispatched to a property on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil following what is believed to be a serious motorcycle crash.

The extent of the injuries are unknown, and it's believed paramedics are currently assessing the situation.

More as this story develops.