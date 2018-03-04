Menu
HINTERLAND towns are copping a bucketing Sunday afternoon as slow-moving thunder storms pass through the Sunshine Coast on a northward track. Falls of up to 36mm in an hour have been recorded. Graham Tigell
News

BREAKING: Heavy rain hits Coast hinterland

Bill Hoffman
4th Mar 2018 4:09 PM

HEAVY rain is falling in the Sunshine Coast hinterland with West Woombye recording 36mm in the past hour and the Baroon Pocket Dam boat ramp 33mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrew Bufalino said similar totals were being recorded across the hinterland.

At 3.55pm a slow-moving thunder storm was pushing through Nambour and moving in a northerly direction.

Mr Bufalino said early predictions of heavy rain across the south-east corner were still on track for Monday.

He said predicted upper totals of 30mm could be potentially greater on the Sunshine Coast during the first day of the working week.

However at this point it was expected the wettest areas of the state's south east corner on Monday would be south of the Sunshine Coast.

Rainfall totals would be enhanced by embedded storms in a dynamic weather system that was not expected to ease before Thursday.

Expect a maximum temperature of 28 degrees on Monday with the chance of thunder storms and light winds throughout.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
