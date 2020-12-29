BREAKING: Head-on crash causes highway chaos north of Gympie

Emergency services are at the scene of a two car crash at Glenwood.

The Bruce Highway has been blocked in both directions following a two-car head-on crash at Glenwood which left one person trapped.

Emergency services were called out just after 1.30pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said one person was trapped in their vehicle; another, a man in his 40s, was being treated for abdominal pain.

Traffic is backed up for kilometres in either direction.

