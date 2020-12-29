BREAKING: Head-on crash causes highway chaos north of Gympie
The Bruce Highway has been blocked in both directions following a two-car head-on crash at Glenwood which left one person trapped.
Emergency services were called out just after 1.30pm.
A QAS spokeswoman said one person was trapped in their vehicle; another, a man in his 40s, was being treated for abdominal pain.
Traffic is backed up for kilometres in either direction.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS
* READERS' CHOICE: Businesses voted favourites in 2020
* WHAT'S ON: 25 things to do these school holidays in Gympie
* REVEALED: Gympie's baby-making rate beats state average
* Mary Valley man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault