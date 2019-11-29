Menu
BREAKING: Have you seen this missing man?

Jessica Lamb
29th Nov 2019 5:31 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Road address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

Bradley is about 180cm tall with a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Police and family hold concern for his well-being as he has not been contactable and suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

