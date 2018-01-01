BREAKING: Hail, damaging winds warning for Gympie

Tom Daunt captured this lightning strike from a storm coming over Gympie from the south west.

Tom Daunt captured this lightning strike from a storm coming over Gympie from the south west. Tom Daunt

THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:45 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area southwest of Gympie and the ranges between Gympie and Murgon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Gympie, the area northwest of Gympie, Kincora, Pittsworth, the area west of Toowoomba and the area north of Gympie by 3:15 pm and the area northeast of Gympie, Oakey, Goomboorian, Toolara Forest, the area west of Oakey and Mount Kanighan by 3:45 pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for hail and damaging winds for the Gympie region this afternoon. Frances Klein

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

A 96km/h gust was recorded at Dalby at 1.31pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:40 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.