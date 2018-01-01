Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Hail, damaging winds warning for Gympie

Tom Daunt captured this lightning strike from a storm coming over Gympie from the south west.
Tom Daunt captured this lightning strike from a storm coming over Gympie from the south west. Tom Daunt
Frances Klein
by

THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:45 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area southwest of Gympie and the ranges between Gympie and Murgon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Gympie, the area northwest of Gympie, Kincora, Pittsworth, the area west of Toowoomba and the area north of Gympie by 3:15 pm and the area northeast of Gympie, Oakey, Goomboorian, Toolara Forest, the area west of Oakey and Mount Kanighan by 3:45 pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for hail and damaging winds for the Gympie region this afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for hail and damaging winds for the Gympie region this afternoon. Frances Klein

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

A 96km/h gust was recorded at Dalby at 1.31pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:40 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Gympie Times
REVEALED: Which lotto numbers get drawn the most

REVEALED: Which lotto numbers get drawn the most

Nothing is guaranteed, but it seems some numbers have turned up more often than others in the past 32 years.

premium_icon $20,000 for first-home buyers with New Year changes

'We also want to give an incentive to people to build new properties.'

Gympie storms into New Year (and other things that happened)

Nature unleashed its own light show in Gympie on New Year's Eve.

Hunt continues for Gympie Lotto winner.

Space ports and dictators: Weird, watershed year revealed

Qld Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen with deputy Bill Gunn.

Days of farming dominance were ending, but Cabinet failed to keep up

Local Partners