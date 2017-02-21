33°
News

BREAKING: Gympie's only video store not closing

Frances Klein
| 21st Feb 2017 12:58 PM
VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure.
VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure. Rowan Schindler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EXCLUSIVE:

GET the popcorn ready and pick your lips up off the floor Gympie movie-lovers because your favourite video rental staff have exciting news for you.

Gympie's last-remaining movie store in Duke St will not be closing. Well technically Blockbuster Gympie will be, but only for a matter of days before it re emerges as Network Video in the same place with the same staff and the same prices.

The man behind the happy news is Kin Kin investor Peter Fife, who owned the Blockbuster store before he sold it to the current owners in 2005 and was gutted when he learnt the much-loved store was closing due to an owner dispute.

He will be partnering with the current owner of the building.

"I felt for the staff when I heard and I felt for the regional area of Gympie,” he told The Gympie Times when he was in store to confirm the news, which had been in the pipeline for two weeks.

"I realise a lot of people love this store.”

"Where else can they go?”

VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure.
VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure. Rowan Schindler

WATCH: Gympie bids a fond farewell to Blockbuster

Mr Fife can attest to Gympie's long love affair with movie rentals, having owned the largest video store in Gympie in the late 1980s; Gympie Video Movie Barn on the Bruce Hwy -making up one of the town's eight stores.

"It's been part of me for a long-time,” he said.

But he said this story was not about him, it was about giving the community back their favourite place to rent movies and one of the happiest incidentals of that is keeping the current staff employed., three of whom he worked with "back in the days when I had hair and TVs had legs.”

Manager David Kendall, was overjoyed, despite the roller coaster of the past few weeks taking their toll.

Loyal customer George Smith rents DVDs for the last time from Blockbuster Gympie staff members Jess Westlake and David Kendall.
Loyal customer George Smith rents DVDs for the last time from Blockbuster Gympie staff members Jess Westlake and David Kendall. Jacob Carson

RECENT: Another kick in the guts for Blockbuster

"It went from being like Disneyland to becoming something very sad,” he said of the news Blockbuster was closing.

"(But this news) is one of the few reasons we've had to smile in the past few weeks.”

The relief that routine will be restored to the loyal customers who make visiting their store part of their social calendar and weekly entertainment.

The new Network Video owner has ordered a brand new 17,000 movie library from Sydney, which will be boosted with the remaining Blockbuster stock which will continue to be on sale for another week.

Network Video is expected to open on Monday March 6, with Blockbuster officially shutting on Tuesday.

SO LONG: Julia Mason, one of the many devastated at Blockbuster's closing.
SO LONG: Julia Mason, one of the many devastated at Blockbuster's closing. Renee Albrecht
Gympie Times

Topics:  blockbuster duke street gympie store movie rental network video small business video

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

BREAKING: Gympie's only video store not closing

BREAKING: Gympie's only video store not closing

Gympie's last-remaining movie store in Duke St will not be closing.

Hanson slams Muslim schoolboy ban on shaking women's hands

Pauline Hanson... not happy about education department ruling.

IS this still Australia? Pauline Hanson supporters ask

Love on a leash waiting at Gympie RSPCA

RSPCA Gympie has a number of pets available for adoption.

Check out these 10 cats and dogs waiting for a new home.

Steady growth at Gympie West

COLOURFUL PAST: An aerial photo of Gympie West State School for the 25th Anniversary booklet, taken in 1983.

Nestle's drives the rise at Gympie West State School

Local Partners

Steady growth at Gympie West

AFTER the construction of the Nestle's factory in Pine Street, it soon became apparent there was a need for another Gympie primary school.

Startups get a leg up in Gympie region

A new program being launch on Wednesday will offer help to Startups in the Gympie region.

Startup program to be launched at RSL

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

HEALTHY SERVE: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering nutritious meals around the city this week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

MAXIMUM LIVING, MINIMUM STRESS !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

OWNERS HAVE MOVED ON !!

85 Clarkson Drive, Curra 4570

4 1 3 $225,000

With lots of room to move, this 4 bedroom home on 1 hectare(2.5 acres) is ideal for families looking for somewhere to watch the children grow up. * For the...

LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION

821 Kin Kin Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 2 $410,000

Only 15 klms to Gympie, 50 klms to Tin Can Bay and 50 klms to Tewantin, 5 acres in Wolvi with a 4 bedroom home with wrap around verandas a modern kitchen and...

classic timber home 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unusual features and...

Looking for Something Special!!

34 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $348,000

This two storey brick, low maintenance home offers fantastic possibilities limited only by your imagination. Downstairs has surprise after surprise with the first...

QUIET LIVING!

L709 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $169,000

5 year old home on 5,700 sqm. Open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. Master bedroom (6mx3m), built-in robe. Bathroom/toilet Laundry, built-in cupboard. Carport and...

INTERSTATE RELOCATION REQUIRES URGENT AUCTION!!

287 Bauple Woolooga Road, Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

MUST SELL!! PRIOR OFFERS ACCEPTED Ever dreamt of living on the land far away from the madding crowds yet close enough to enjoy the benefits of the coast? With no...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

41 Myall Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Situated on a corner allotment, within a short stroll to all amenities within the CBD, hospitals and schools. * Highset Queenslander style home with tongue and...

PIECE OF PARADISE

Lot 7 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land Situated in the sought-after area of Araluen is this fabulous block set ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Situated in the sought-after area of Araluen is this fabulous block set on 4575m2 just around the corner from Victory College. The surrounding homes are exquisite...

Auction &#39;Connemara&#39;&#39; -1183 Acre Blue Ribbon&#39; Sunshine Coast Hinterland Mary River Property

787 Aherns road, Conondale 4552

Rural 4 2 2 Auction 3rd March...

478.812 hectares (1183 acres). 15 freehold titles - 787 Aherns Road Conondale. Situation: 15 klms Maleny ,58 klms Caloundra ,103 klms Brisbane airport , within the...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!