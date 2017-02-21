BREAKING: Gympie's only video store not closing

VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure.

GET the popcorn ready and pick your lips up off the floor Gympie movie-lovers because your favourite video rental staff have exciting news for you.

Gympie's last-remaining movie store in Duke St will not be closing. Well technically Blockbuster Gympie will be, but only for a matter of days before it re emerges as Network Video in the same place with the same staff and the same prices.

The man behind the happy news is Kin Kin investor Peter Fife, who owned the Blockbuster store before he sold it to the current owners in 2005 and was gutted when he learnt the much-loved store was closing due to an owner dispute.

He will be partnering with the current owner of the building.

"I felt for the staff when I heard and I felt for the regional area of Gympie,” he told The Gympie Times when he was in store to confirm the news, which had been in the pipeline for two weeks.

"I realise a lot of people love this store.”

"Where else can they go?”

Mr Fife can attest to Gympie's long love affair with movie rentals, having owned the largest video store in Gympie in the late 1980s; Gympie Video Movie Barn on the Bruce Hwy -making up one of the town's eight stores.

"It's been part of me for a long-time,” he said.

But he said this story was not about him, it was about giving the community back their favourite place to rent movies and one of the happiest incidentals of that is keeping the current staff employed., three of whom he worked with "back in the days when I had hair and TVs had legs.”

Manager David Kendall, was overjoyed, despite the roller coaster of the past few weeks taking their toll.

"It went from being like Disneyland to becoming something very sad,” he said of the news Blockbuster was closing.

"(But this news) is one of the few reasons we've had to smile in the past few weeks.”

The relief that routine will be restored to the loyal customers who make visiting their store part of their social calendar and weekly entertainment.

The new Network Video owner has ordered a brand new 17,000 movie library from Sydney, which will be boosted with the remaining Blockbuster stock which will continue to be on sale for another week.

Network Video is expected to open on Monday March 6, with Blockbuster officially shutting on Tuesday.