BREAKING: Gympie's mystery millionaire found

A Gympie pensioner has been identified as the mystery winner of $1.42 million. Golden Casket

A GROCERY trip has turned into the shock of a lifetime for one Gympie pensioner when she was identified as the region's mystery millionaire after more than a week of searching.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the prize of $1.42 million from December 30's Saturday Lotto draw was even sweeter than it sounded.

"This is the first time I've won anything,” she said.

"My birthday is coming up soon - this is a very good early birthday present.”

She said today was the first chance she had to check her ticket, a 12-game Quickpick, and she was unaware there had been a division one winner from the draw in Gympie.

"I had no idea,” she said.

"I'm excited, I'm shocked, I didn't know.

"I'm just out doing the groceries.”

While the news was only fresh, she already had an eye on how some of the money would be spent.

"I'm going to buy myself a new house!” she declared.

Golden Casket officials spent nine days hunting for the mystery winner.

While the ticket had been registered to a card, they had been unable to contact her to tell her the good news.

Warrick Hosking, owner of NewsXpress Gympie on Mary St which sold the winning ticket, said he was thrilled one of his customers held a winning ticket.

"It's great news,” he said.

"I'm very happy they've been found and they know they've won.”

"I've been here since 1985 and we've sold about six or seven division one winning entries over that time.

"I look forward to selling another one.”

A total of 21 tickets claimed part of the $30 million Megadraw.

Four of the division one winning entries were purchased in Queensland, three from New South Wales, five from Victoria, two from Tasmania, two from South Australia, and five from Western Australia.

The six winning numbers in the were 6, 30, 9, 35, 27 and 37, while the supplementary numbers were 4 and 14.