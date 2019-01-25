BREAKING: Gympie to lose its only Private Hospital

TO CLOSE: The Gympie Private Hospital will close down next month in Gympie.

A DECISION to shut down Gympie Private Hospital was made today by Healthe Care Australia after an ongoing analysis determined it was no longer viable to keep it open.

Since acquiring Gympie Private Hospital as part of the Pulse Health group acquisition in May 2017, Healthe Care has worked to improve the operational viability of Gympie Private Hospital.

Executive General Manager Clinical Governance, Risk and Quality, Geoff Sam said on acquisition the company was committed to exploring all avenues to strengthen the business, despite concerns around the currency of the facility and its equipment.

Despite its best efforts to improve the hospital's performance, many external factors impacted the the viability of the private hospital.

Difficulty to attract medical, surgical and anaesthetic staff;

Growing competition from larger operators with more comprehensive services nearby; and

Significant building and capital investments required to meet ongoing optimal quality service facility requirements and patient expectations.

For these reasons, it is no longer viable to run a sustainable hospital operation that continues to provide quality services, outcomes and care whilst meeting patient and specialist expectations from a private health provider.

Healthe Care will wind down Gympie Private Hospital services, and close on February 28, 2019.

Mr Sam said the closure is not something the company has taken lightly.

"We recognise the efforts of the entire Hospital team, and understand this is difficult news for staff, doctors, and of course the wider Gympie community," Mr Sam said.

"We are supporting our staff through the closure and thank them for their understanding. We are also working with doctors to make arrangements for any future surgical bookings, to minimise any inconvenience to patients.

"Under Healthe Care ownership, every effort has been made to improve the operational viability of the hospital, but it's important to recognise that in the long term this is not maintainable."

Asset owner, Heathley Asset Management Limited will continue to explore other healthcare opportunities to maintain the delivery of health services to the community of Gympie.