Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Massive hail storm hits Gympie around 2pm Thursday October 11, 2018. The view from the back of the Gympie Times office.
Massive hail storm hits Gympie around 2pm Thursday October 11, 2018. The view from the back of the Gympie Times office. Donna Jones
News

BREAKING: Gympie to Gladstone on flood watch

12th Oct 2018 2:28 PM

A FLOOD watch has been issued for waterways between Gladstone and the Sunshine Coast, including in Gympie, ahead of a significant rain event on the weekend.

The BoM has advised minor flooding is possible across the Flood Watch area during the weekend.

High rainfall is forecast to begin tonight and continue during Saturday across the flood watch area.

Minor flooding is possible across the Flood Watch area and isolated heavier rainfall may lead to localised flooding.

As the northern and southern extents of the flood watch are expected to receive lower rainfall totals significant river level rises in these areas is less likely.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to begin across inland areas, including the Don, Dee and Upper Burnett River catchments from Friday evening and then extend further east to the coast during Saturday.

Dry conditions across the 'watch area' after a prolonged period of little rainfall is expected to act as a buffer to significant runoff.

Rainfall totals and river level rises are expected to be less than those experienced in the Wide Bay catchments in October 2017.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

  • Mary River
  • Dawson and Don Rivers
  • Calliope River
  • Boyne River
  • Baffle Creek
  • Kolan River
  • Burnett River
  • Burrum and Cherwell Rivers
  • Noosa River
  • Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219 at a low call cost of 27.5 cents, more from mobile, public and satellite phones.

Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood/

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Car inferno closes Bruce Hwy, man burned

    Car inferno closes Bruce Hwy, man burned

    News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a car on fire on the Bruce Highway.

    • 12th Oct 2018 3:18 PM
    Massive disaster clean up for Gympie's worst hit suburbs

    premium_icon Massive disaster clean up for Gympie's worst hit suburbs

    News Council works to clean up the mess made from Thursday's supercell.

    • 12th Oct 2018 3:46 PM
    BREAKING: Truck and car crash in Gympie region

    BREAKING: Truck and car crash in Gympie region

    News Emergency services attended a truck and car crash at Jones Hill.

    • 12th Oct 2018 2:32 PM
    Expert reveals: Why yesterday's supercell was so destructive

    premium_icon Expert reveals: Why yesterday's supercell was so destructive

    News A metereologist has explained the cause of yesterday's supercell.

    Local Partners