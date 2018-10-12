BREAKING: Gympie to Gladstone on flood watch

Massive hail storm hits Gympie around 2pm Thursday October 11, 2018. The view from the back of the Gympie Times office.

Massive hail storm hits Gympie around 2pm Thursday October 11, 2018. The view from the back of the Gympie Times office. Donna Jones

A FLOOD watch has been issued for waterways between Gladstone and the Sunshine Coast, including in Gympie, ahead of a significant rain event on the weekend.

The BoM has advised minor flooding is possible across the Flood Watch area during the weekend.

High rainfall is forecast to begin tonight and continue during Saturday across the flood watch area.

Minor flooding is possible across the Flood Watch area and isolated heavier rainfall may lead to localised flooding.

As the northern and southern extents of the flood watch are expected to receive lower rainfall totals significant river level rises in these areas is less likely.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to begin across inland areas, including the Don, Dee and Upper Burnett River catchments from Friday evening and then extend further east to the coast during Saturday.

Dry conditions across the 'watch area' after a prolonged period of little rainfall is expected to act as a buffer to significant runoff.

Rainfall totals and river level rises are expected to be less than those experienced in the Wide Bay catchments in October 2017.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Mary River

Dawson and Don Rivers

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burnett River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219 at a low call cost of 27.5 cents, more from mobile, public and satellite phones.

Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood/