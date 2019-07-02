Menu
NRL league ballPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
BREAKING: Gympie teen to make NRL debut

Rebecca Singh
2nd Jul 2019 4:57 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It will be a week of celebration for Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

The teenage giant was recently named in the Queensland under-20s side and was announced yesterday in the Melbourne Storm 17 man squad.

CHAMP: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui leading the way for the young Maroons.
Storm coach Craig Bellamy had named the Gympie product on the extended bench but after recent form he could not overlook the teenager.

-Five Queensland U20 stars you need to know

-How Gympie's powerhouse Tino is a step closer to big break

Fa'asuamaleaui will again don the Queensland jersey for the annual clash against the NSW Blues.

The Maroons aim to retain the Darren Lockyer Shield following last year's 30-10 victory, which Fa'asuamaleaui was part of.

The young Maroons play a curtain raiser to Origin 3 at ANZ Stadium on July 10.

