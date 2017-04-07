BREAKING: Gympie teen narrowly escapes death after ute flips

A GUNALDA teenager has narrowly avoided being killed this morning, after rolling her ute while driving on Miva Rd.

The 19-year-old P-Plater was making the eight-minute drive back to her home after finishing work at a nearby dairy farm when the accident occurred.

It's believed she over-corrected, before the car veered to the side of the road.

Her ute rolled onto it's roof, crushing the windshield and roof of the cabin, almost down to the level of the seats.

The vehicle has rolled into an embankment on the side of the fairly isolated road.

It's believed she sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and was taken to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.