News

BREAKING: Gympie school bus and ute collide, people trapped

Shelley Strachan
9th Mar 2021 4:03 PM
Multiple ambulance, fire and police units are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kin Kin Road and Wilsons Pocket Road near Gympie.

A full Gympie region school bus has been involved in a serious crash at Wolvi. Two men remain trapped and the road is blocked.
A full Gympie region school bus has been involved in a serious crash at Wolvi. Two men remain trapped and the road is blocked.

The crash was called in to authorities about 3.45pm and is believed to involve a full school bus, and a ute. All of the children have been evacuated from the bus and it is believed none of the children has been seriously injured.

Two men who were travelling in the ute, however, are believed to be trapped and it is unknown the extent of their injuries.

The road to Wilsons Pocket and Kin Kin Road are blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A crash between a school bus and another vehicle has occurred near Wolvi.
A crash between a school bus and another vehicle has occurred near Wolvi.

The crash occurred about 3.45pm at the intersection of the Gympie Kin Kin Pomona Road and Wilsons Pocket Road near Wolvi.

