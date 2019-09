MISSING: Reginald McMullen is missing from a property at The Dawn.

POLICE are seeking community assistance to help find a 75-year-old man reported missing since yesterday evening.

Reginald McMullen was last seen at an address on Witham Road at around 10:30pm.

He is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall, has a slim build with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue checked shirt and black shorts.

