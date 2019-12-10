BREAKING: Gympie region has been drought-declared

BIG DRY: Aerial footage of Lower Wonga taken from Gympie Woolooga Road which shows tinder dry conditions. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

THE drought has closed in on Southeast Queensland with eight councils now drought-declared, including the Gympie region and Sunshine Coast.

Aerial footage of Widgee which was taken on Gympie Woolooga Road, not far from the local state school. The photo was taken on Tuesday November 26 and shows the township completely dry and in need of some rain. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said he had accepted the recommendations of the local drought committees based on the significant lack of rain, depleted pasture reserves and escalating concerns about agricultural water supply.

“Local drought committees usually meet at the end of the wet season in April, but due to the deteriorating conditions since then, these committees decided to recommend the areas be drought declared from 1 December,” Mr Furner said.

Aerial footage taken outside the Glastonbury Hall shows the township is in need for some desperate rain, with tinder dry paddocks. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

The areas declared are: Gympie Regional Council, Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Fraser Coast Regional Council, Gold Coast City Council, Logan City Council, Moreton Regional Council, Noosa Council and Redland City Council.

Aerial footage of Kilkivan showing the township very dry and in need of some desperate rain. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

“There are now 41 councils and four part council areas drought declared, and 16 Individually Droughted Properties (IDPs) in a further five Local Government Areas” he said.

“These declarations represent 67.4 per cent of the land area of Queensland.

Aerial footage of Kilkivan taken from the Caravan Park which shows the tinder try conditions. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

“Any producer who is experiencing difficult conditions in any council area that is not drought declared, can apply for an IDP declaration. This gives you the same access to Queensland drought assistance as an area declaration.

Aerial footage of a Pie Creek property which shows you nothing but dirt. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

“To ensure the timely delivery of support, the State Government has employed additional drought assessment officers based in Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Rockhampton. This raises the number of drought assessment officers and Climate Risk Coordinators in Toowoomba to five, four in Kingaroy and three in Rockhampton. “There is also an additional Climate Risk Coordinator in Charters Towers and in Longreach.”

Drone footage from Reilly Road shows properties on Bauple Woolooga Road are in need for some desperate rain. This photo was taken on Tuesday November 26. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

View the drought declaration map at longpaddock.qld.gov.au

For more information on drought assistance visit daf.qld.gov.au or call the Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.