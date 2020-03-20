BREAKING: Gympie parent tests positive for coronavirus

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Gympie.

GYMPIE’S first coronavirus case has been confirmed this afternoon after a parent within the Victory College community contracted the disease.

The school sent a letter out to parents and caregivers confirming it had received information from Queensland Health that the parent had tested positive to COVID-19.

The letter stated the individual had already chosen to self-isolate when they began feeling unwell three days ago, and had been directed to continue self-isolating in the wake of the diagnosis.

Victory College principal Brett Costin said the patient had not been on the college premises.

“As you may be aware, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is placing challenges on us all,” Mr Costin said.

“Queensland Health has today confirmed that a parent of Victory College community has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We advise that the confirmed case has not been on the College premises and on the basis of Queensland Health advice we have no concern for the staff, students and parents visiting our campus. Victory College is continuing to operate and educate students.

“Our College, like others, always follows the advice and directions of the expert health authorities and will continue to monitor the situation and take direction from Queensland Health.

“At this stage Queensland Health has confirmed that our College, and our associated facility, MyKindy are considered “low risk” and do not need to close. It is important at this time that the College remains open as our students need to maintain their learning and social interactions.

“The College is an important community hub and provides stability for the students during this time. Our College will continue to operate as usual as advised by Queensland Health.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the College family at this time.”

