BREAKING: Gympie officially in drought

THE BIG DRY: Gympie is now officially in drought.

THE severe lack of rainfall seen across the region recently continues to take a toll, with Qld Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne officially declaring the Gympie region to be in-drought.

It follows a slew of over areas across the state that have been rocked by a hot, dry wet season, with Fraser Coast, North and South Burnett, Cherbourg, Somerset and Banana shires now added to the list of drought-affected areas across the state.

"On Tuesday, I asked Local Drought committees across South-East Queensland to meet at their earliest opportunity to recommend whether these Shires should be drought declared," the minister said in a statement released this afternoon.

"The committees would normally expect to meet in April, but I asked them to bring their meetings forward because of the lack of rain during the wet season."

The declaration of a drought condition is a relatively rare event, occurring once every 10 to 15 years, demonstrating the severity of the big dry.

These latest declarations reveal the extent of damage the dry Summer has had across the state, with 87.47% of Queensland now officially in drought conditions.

"That's the highest ever," Mr Byrne continued, "and I'm still waiting for some committees to send their recommendations."

"In Gympie, producers are already feeding hay for roughage as well as protein and energy feeds due to the loss of paddock roughage in some areas."

This declaration follows the introduction of level four water restrictions across the Gympie region, the level just below emergency condition for water levels.

Under these restrictions, residents will find their water usage increasingly monitored and limited, with the promise of steep fines for any who fail to adhere to the rules.

For local producers, the declaration of drought does give them access to Drought Relief Assistance Schemes, which include subsidies and water infrastructure rebates if eligible.

This also includes relief for electricity charges, land rent rebates, and potentially waiving water licensing fees.

Due to the stress involved with drought conditions, producers will also have access to physical and mental health programs as well.