UPDATE: 'Industries need common sense approach': Perrett

Gympie MP Tony Perrett is one of 18 LNP Ministers named to Qld Shadow Cabinet as the LNP "pushes the reset button”.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett is one of 18 LNP Ministers named to Qld Shadow Cabinet as the LNP "pushes the reset button”. Frances Klein

UPDATE 2.20PM: AS A grazier himself, Gympie MP Tony Perrett has said he is excited to fight for the agricultural, forestry and fisheries sector after being appointed to the Queensland Shadow Cabinet.

"Acutely aware" of the challenges these industries face, the new Shadow Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Forestry said he looked forward to fighting on their behalf.

"These industries are calling out to be treated with the use of a common sense and practical approach to provide certainty for current and future investment," Mr Perrett said.

"Business owners and workers in these industries make significant personal and financial commitments to the sector which is closely intertwined with their lives, families and communities.

"As a significant employer of people in rural and regional Queensland it is vitally important that we provide every opportunity to allow them to borrow and invest and to grow the sector.

"Agricultural Industry Development, Fisheries and Forestry are an extremely important part of the Queensland economy and it is important that they are supported by Government policies and not undermined by ideological anti-agricultural crusades.

"While the position comes with additional responsibilities they are a natural fit as this sector is the largest contributor to Gympie's gross regional product industry (13.9 per cent) or $300 million and is the largest category of our 4,380 small businesses at 26.8 per cent."

EARLIER 12.30PM: FORESTS and fisheries will be getting a regional voice in the Qld Opposition, with the LNP today naming Gympie MP Tony Perrett as one of their Shadow Ministers.

Awarded the shadow portfolio for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Forestry, Mr Perrett's position further increases the Gympie region's voice in Queensland Parliament following the announcement of Deb Frecklington as the Opposition Leader this week.

Mr Perrett's posting is the latest political ministry position to be held by a Gympie MP.

Former member David Gibson was the Shadow Minister for Local Government and the Shadow Minister for Sport before the 2012 state election, and then named Minister for Police and Community Safety in the Campbell Newman-led LNP Government.

Mr Perrett was one of 18 LNP members named in the Shadow Cabinet.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the new cabinet was the first step in the LNP pushing "the reset button".

"It is a mix of experience and new faces," she said.

"I have given them all one message - earn it.

"Earn the trust of Queenslanders.

"Earn the respect of Queenslanders.

"I have communicated to my new team, my first priority is to unite Queensland with a team that represents all of Queensland.

"We need to end Labor's division between South East Queensland and the rest of the state.

"The other priorities are tackling ICE, creating jobs and busting congestion by building more infrastructure, delivering better services and taking action on the cost of living.

"This is the team that will hold the Palaszczuk Government to account and earn back the trust and respect of Queenslanders."

A statement from Mr Perrett is expected soon.