The Gympie and Warwick credit unions will have assets approaching $300 million following the merger today.
BREAKING: Gympie merger shores up $300 million in assets

by Gerard Walsh
2nd Feb 2019 12:01 AM
THE Gympie and Warwick credit unions will have assets approaching $300 million following the merger today.

Warwick Credit Union chairman Ross Fraser said the merger was a great way to protect and enhance the combined history of almost 100 years of the two credit unions.

"Head office will be in Warwick and Gympie will be a strong addition to our branches in Allora, Killarney, Inglewood and Dalby,” Mr Fraser said.

WCU CEO Lewis von Steiglitz said the WCU supported the community to a tune of $100,000 a year.

"The credit union in Gympie has always been community based and focused on the community,” he said.

"We have member and regulatory approvals for the merger and our staff numbers will pass 40 with the merger.

"There will be no change of name for any of our branches, we had 12,000 members in Warwick before the merger and numbers have now gone up to 13,000.”

Mr von Steiglitz said credit unions had been relatively unscathed by the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.

"There will be no job losses or branch closures with the merger,” he said.

"Investments and profits stay locally with a credit union.”

Gympie Credit Union chairman Damien Perissinotto said he welcomed the opportunity for his branch to offer a wider range of savings and loan products in the Gympie area.

