Police are looking for Veteran resident John Cahill who was last seen yesterday.
BREAKING: Gympie man missing since yesterday

29th May 2019 11:01 AM

POLICE are seeking help to find a 68-year-old Veteran man who has been missing since yesterday morning.

John Cahill was last seen driving his 2012 blue Nissan Navara dual cab around 10am on Gambling Road.

Police and family are concerned for Mr Cahill's safety and wellbeing as he has not returned home or contacted friends or family, which is out of character.

The truck John Cahill was last seen driving.
He is described as around 185cms tall with a solid build, short grey hair, a moustache and brown eyes.

His cab bears the Queensland license plate 791-SPI

Mr Cahill was last seen wearing a blue work shirt, blue shorts and work boots.

Anyone who has seen Mr Cahill or his vehicle is urged to contact police Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

