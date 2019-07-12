BREAKING: Gympie man killed in horror motorbike crash
THE Gympie region community is mourning the loss of another local killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Gympie yesterday afternoon.
A 46-year-old Southside man was flung from his bike after it collided with a guard rail about 2.30pm at Yandina.
The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Yandina at about 2.29pm. The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.