BREAKING: Gympie man killed in horror motorbike crash

THE Gympie region community is mourning the loss of another local killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Gympie yesterday afternoon.

A 46-year-old Southside man was flung from his bike after it collided with a guard rail about 2.30pm at Yandina.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Yandina at about 2.29pm. The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.