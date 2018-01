Ambulance and Fire crews assembled outside of the Gympie Lincraft store after reports of a gas leak.

Ambulance and Fire crews assembled outside of the Gympie Lincraft store after reports of a gas leak. Tom Daunt

VIDEO: Fire crews at Gympie Lincraft: Fire crews have donned masks, about to enter the Gympie Lincraft store

EMERGENCY crews have blocked the entrance to the Gympie Lincraft store following reports of a gas leak or fumes within the building.

A section of Edward Campion Drive has been closed to traffic, near the Harvey Norman store.

Fire crews, ambulance and police are on scene, after initial reports of people being affected by the smell.

Firefighters have been seen donning masks and are about to head inside.

More information as it becomes available.