BREAKING: Gympie lands Olympic qualifying event

THE road to the Tokyo Olympics grinds through Gympie with the region to host a national skateboard qualifying event at the region's new youth hub next year.

The city will play host to the internationally sanctioned Skate Australia National Park Championship at the park on January 26, one of only a handful of events at which competitiors can gain qualifying points towards the Tokyo Games.

Gympie's event will be the only one on Australian soil.

Other Olympic World Skate Ranking events are being held at Long Beach USA, Yancheng and Nanjing, Lima, Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Youth Precinct.

It will be the capstone to a busy weekend for the skate park at the $2.8 million youth hub, with the 2020 Australian Skateboarding League Queensland National Street Qualifier held on January 25.

"To have both the state qualifying event for Street and the Skate Australia National Park Championship is a testament to the quality and incredible high standard of the skate facilities at the new Gympie Youth Precinct," Mayor Mick Curran said.

Even better is the National park Championship event will list the youth hub as a international facility, Mr Curran said, "putting Gympie on the map for any skating professional or those who enjoy the sport as recreation.

Beau Collet

"Part of our planning for the youth precinct was to build the facility to such a high standard so we would attract national events.

"To have these events booked just a month after opening is a great result." said Mayor Curran.