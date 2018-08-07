Menu
BREAKING: Gympie has the cheapest fuel in regional Qld

Shelley Strachan
by
7th Aug 2018 5:08 PM
GYMPIE motorists benefited from the cheapest average unleaded petrol (ULP) price in regional Queensland in July according to RACQ's monthly fuel price report.

RACQ's Renee Smith said Gympie was also the only regional centre that had an average price in July cheaper than Brisbane.

"It's great news for Gympie motorists that they're seeing some of the cheapest ULP prices in the State,” Ms Smith said.

"With an average in July of just 145.1 cents per litre (cpl), they paid slightly less than Brisbane motorists and one and a half cents per litre less than those filling up on the Sunshine Coast.”

Ms Smith said slightly lower than average retail margins in Gympie had helped drive the average price down.

"We saw a ULP retail margin of just 8.6cpl in Gympie in July, compared to more than 10cpl in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. Motorists in places like Cairns and Innisfail further north are paying more than 16cpl,” she said.

"We urge Gympie motorists not to get complacent though. People power is the only way we can keep prices in the area down.

"Make sure you shop around and only fill up at those servos charging the best prices. This will help to keep local prices fair.”

Ms Smith said Gympie also had the cheapest diesel in July (147.3cpl), more than seven cents per litre less than Brisbane (154.5cpl).

Average ULP prices in July 2018:

Gympie - 145.1cpl

Sunshine Coast - 146.6cpl

Brisbane - 145.2cpl.

Read RACQ's July fuel price report here.

