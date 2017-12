Centro shopping centre in Gympie has been evacuated.

IF YOU were planning on getting in some last minute Christmas shopping at Gympie Central Shopping Centre this morning you may need to rethink your plans.

The centre is currently being evacuated after an emergency alarm sounded just after 8.30am this morning.

There is no official word on what triggered the alarm, however emergency service crews are on scene.

More as it comes to hand.